Local bowler qualifies for Canadian Lawn Bowling Championship

After a tough weekend of competition, local bowler Mike Wagner has secured his spot to compete in the Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships.

The Ontario Lawn Bowling Championship wrapped up in Kitchener on Monday. The three-day event attracted 40 of the province’s best lawn bowlers to the Heritage Green Lawn Bowling Club.

The final round of the weekend came down to Dave Anderson of Milton and Wagner, a member of the host club.

As the pair bowled off, Wagner got off to an early lead, seeming to be on pace to get to 21 points first.

Eventually, Wagner found himself down 20 to 16.

A few clutch throws by Wagner tied up the match at 20, but it was Anderson who scored the last point and the Ontario men’s championship title.

“Amazing, I’ve known them both pretty much all my life,” said Chris Stadnyk, president of Heritage Greens. “They’re two great players, both have been on the national team before. They put on a great show – as we would expect.”

Both players will be going on to compete in the Canadian championships slated to take place in Burlington in mid-august.