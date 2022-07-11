Local bowler qualifies for Canadian Lawn Bowling Championship
After a tough weekend of competition, local bowler Mike Wagner has secured his spot to compete in the Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships.
The Ontario Lawn Bowling Championship wrapped up in Kitchener on Monday. The three-day event attracted 40 of the province’s best lawn bowlers to the Heritage Green Lawn Bowling Club.
The final round of the weekend came down to Dave Anderson of Milton and Wagner, a member of the host club.
As the pair bowled off, Wagner got off to an early lead, seeming to be on pace to get to 21 points first.
Eventually, Wagner found himself down 20 to 16.
A few clutch throws by Wagner tied up the match at 20, but it was Anderson who scored the last point and the Ontario men’s championship title.
“Amazing, I’ve known them both pretty much all my life,” said Chris Stadnyk, president of Heritage Greens. “They’re two great players, both have been on the national team before. They put on a great show – as we would expect.”
Both players will be going on to compete in the Canadian championships slated to take place in Burlington in mid-august.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in CravenAfter missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boatersFollowing the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.