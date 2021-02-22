Two local brothers have claimed first and second place in Winterlude's virtual ice carving competition.

The annual ice carving tradition was held virtually in cities across Canada this year due to COVID-19. Canadians were then asked to vote on their favourite carvings online.

Seven sculptors across Canada worked with eight blocks of ice to create works of art based on the theme "winter fun". They had 28 hours to complete their sculptures.

The first place sculpture is called "Pit Stop", by Antonio Baisas of Ottawa.

Baisas’ brother Ross finished second with his work, "Adrenaline Rush".

In third place is "Surfing the North", by Joel Palmer of Halifax.

More than 30,000 votes were tallied. Canadians were asked to pick their three favourites based on overall impression; concept, creativity and originality; quality of the technical work; and attention to detail.