Local business owner upset over NCC Bistro near Parliament

The National Capital Commission's new pop-up bistro across the street from Parliament is drawing the ire of a nearby business owner who says opening it is bad for nearby businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

It's a place to grab a bite or a drink in a scenic spot. Rafaela Reis and her friends had a coffee break at the new outdoor cafe located just steps away from Parliament Hill Monday.

“A friend of us told us it was a nice place and also because we have a good view here,” said the tourist from Brazil, sitting on the patio of the latest bistro from the NCC.

But Jason Komendat, the owner of Ottawa Bike Café on nearby Sparks Street, says that new bistro is taking away sales.

“Every single person that sits down in that bistro is someone that may have sat down at one of our businesses,” he said. “It was quite shocking this has appeared a couple minutes away from five cafés that have been on Sparks Street. Struggling through COVID, the occupation and, challenges with tourism."

A lack of foot traffic along Sparks Street and downtown has been an ongoing issue since the pandemic and many businesses are trying to keep up with property taxes, rent and government CEBA loans.

The NCC is also trying to breathe life into the area. In an email to CTV News Ottawa, it states the bistro is part of a pilot project to animate Wellington Street this summer.

"This is a great opportunity to offer a unique experience to visitors, tourists, and residents right in front of Parliament," the NCC said. The operator in charge of food and beverages on site, Moulin de Provence, is a member of the Sparks Street BIA and was selected through a competitive process.

Those visiting the area, like Adam Eaton, say more business means more options for those looking for a bite.

“Just to walk in areas you wouldn't think anything would be there. It's always nice to see new things.”

But Komendat, who opened his cafe in 2021, says the direct competition is just poor timing.

“They have created another level of competition for us by doing that fitup,” he said.