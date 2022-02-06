Local business owners happy to get back to work after latest wave of restrictions

Following the first full weekend since indoor businesses reopened to the public, local owners said things are running smoothly.

“It's great being back open. Certainly people are enjoying themselves. It's a slow start. There's no question about that. We are certainly nowhere near what we would normally be during normal circumstances,” Mark Bingeman, the owner of Bingemans said.

According to Bingeman, this is the time of year that indoor amusement thrives, but that hasn’t happened, because of the different closures.

“We're definitely getting back into the groove of things. And we're just thankful that everybody started to partake in those activities,” Bingeman said.

The province's new QR codes are now mandatory before entering restaurants, bars and other indoor venues. Bingeman said it's been a relatively easy process when asking customers to scan their codes at the door.

“We really haven't seen any difficulties. There's a few odds and sods at different times where they have to help people through it,” Bingeman said.

Golf Without Limits in Waterloo said staff have helped a few of the more senior members through the new QR code process.

“‘Do you have your cell phone? Yeah? Here, follow these instructions’ and within five minutes, they're able to actually get their code themselves. So we've had to do that a few times. But we've had no resistance,” Brad Thomas, the general manager of Golf Without Limits said.

Thomas said he was better prepared for this shutdown than in the past, after enduring previous waves of restrictions over the past two years.

“We already have those things, set aside, ready to go, so about a week prior to once we finally got the announcement of the date that we're able to, that's when you start reaching out to all your clientele getting bookings allowed to be happening,” Thomas said.