Local business owners offer home cooked meal to people in North Bay

Robby and Jeff Steed are giving back to the community in North Bay for the third year in a row.



The local business owners cooked and prepared more than 200 meals that included ham, potatoes, gravy, peas, and carrots.

“There is a lot of need in this city, sadly. It seems to be getting worse instead of better and these people still are entitled to have a meal so that’s why we’re doing this,” said Robby Steed.

“It is gratifying, it helps people in need or if they’re by themselves. We’re just encouraging people to come by, grab a meal and carry on with their day, but at least we’ve helped someone, she added.

In years previous people would come into the Voyageur hotel and enjoy the meal in the hotels bar area. But this year, the meals were packaged to go for each person.

“I just think with people that may not have a place to go or may not have family, I know it’s not Christmas Day but at the end of the day it’s something to give back and that’s why we do it a week or so before Christmas,” said Steed.



On Christmas Day a free meal will also be available for those in need at Memorial Gardens.