Local business owners struggle with possibility of proof of vaccination

Requiring proof of vaccination in order to access services is now being debated by some in the local business community.

The mayor of Toronto has called on the province to institute a vaccine-proof system.

Windsor is taking a wait-and-see approach. At a reopening news conference Tuesday, city solicitor Shelby Askin Hager said they are weighing the options.

“We are going to try to balance the individual rights and freedoms of people with what is being done and what can be done to protect the public and following along with what’s going on with our peer municipalities as well,” says Askin Hager.

Local businesses are worried about safety, but also their bottom line.

“I’m double vaccinated and I’m double-masked so I can make my client feel comfortable around me,” says Anni Mousheekh, owner of Anni’s Threading and Spa.

She worries that having to provide proof of vaccination may be a barrier for clients.

“Like you can’t get service if you don’t, you can’t travel if you don’t take it. I don’t know, but it should be a freedom because some people definitely have their issues and they don’t want it,” says Mousheekh.

Other businesses like Igor’s Barbershop agrees.

“I would love for everyone to have it, but it’s not fair we are discriminating against other people. This is a personal choice,” says owner Igor Cvetanov.

Both business owners feel they’ve already done everything possible to keep clients safe.

“We did all everything they need us to do and everything they want us to do in here from disinfecting to cleaning and all these windows, the signing papers and all that. So I’m hoping this time there’s no more,” says Mousheekh.

Both also say they will comply if proof of vaccination is mandated by the government.

“My hands are tied. If the government wants us to do that then I think it’s going to be the new rule and I’m just going to have to obey that for them,” says Mousheekh.

Hoping the process is uniform and easy for clients.

“I’ll do like how the government says,” Cvetanov says. “Make it easy and simple. Follow the rules and make everyone’s life go back to normal.”