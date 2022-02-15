Local businesses preparing for formal wear boom

With Loosened COVID restrictions for larger social gatherings on the way, it seems that more people may soon be ‘putting on the Ritz.’

After two long years of dealing with COVID, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those in the formal wear business.

“It has been very tough, as I said, and we’ve been down upwards of 70 per cent across Canada, so imagine that out of our business for two years. It's made things very difficult,” said Curt Collins of Collins Clothiers.

He says now with proms and grads looking like they’re back on schedule, he’s expecting business to be brisk.

“It's allowed us to be creative and think of new things to do and really position ourselves for a successful year,” said Collins. “So we've been preparing and buying stock and making sure that we're ready to go when things do open back up.”

Across town at Juniper Dress Boutique, Owner Jen Bibbings says COVID arrived just when the store was hitting its stride.

“It certainly hasn’t been easy,” said Bibbings. “Just heading into COVID, in 2019 we were trending to our record year, so that was a really hard hit.”

Just in the last couple of days alone, Jen says she’s seen a buzz around her business.

“The environment is electric again that we've got kids coming in and buying a prom and their grad dress, we do a little celebration with the some pumped in music and lots of clapping and such, they're doing their ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ moment,” said Bibbings.

With proms, grads and other formal gatherings back soon both Collins and Bibbings expect a return to normal.