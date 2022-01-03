Local businesses react to new wave of restrictions

Local business owners are frustrated with another round of restrictions coming into effect on Wednesday.

Indoor dining, gyms and theaters are some of the businesses forced to close as the province reverts back to a modified Step Two of its reopening plan. The new rules will be in place for at least 21 days.

Barley Works manager Kelly Adlys said he has 20 employees, but will need to let some go to help the business stay afloat.

"I guess we have to follow the rules. Here we go. Welcome to take out," Adlys told CTV News.

Adlys added that when they did take-out only in 2021, they averaged about $40,000 a month which is about 10 per cent of their usual sales.

Princess Cinemas owner John Tutt said he's disappointed with the new restrictions, but isn't surprised the province took this approach. He said staff will be looking at alternative ways to turn profit.

"Relaunch popcorn pick up. People can rent out our marquee to put in personal messages. We can promote our merchandise a little bit more," Tutt said.

Gyms will have to close but some facilities like Midtown Yoga in Kitchener will remain open to those with disabilities, as they did last year.

"There’s a long list of reasons as to why you would be able to access our services underneath the Ontario disabilities act," said Rebecca Rose, owner of Midtown Yoga KW.

Rose said health and wellness is especially important during the pandemic and that doesn’t just mean taking care of your physical self.

"Stress is the number one cause of illness. At this point in time, the government is making people more stressed," Rose said.

Businesses are trying to stay positive and hopeful that better days are ahead.

"I hope it's going to mean normalcy soon. There’s a craving for going out. People can’t just sit at home all the time," said Tutt.

A full list of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 5 can be found on ctvnews.ca.