Local businesses receive funding to expand online presence

In the spring of 2020, two Tiny Township farmers created an online store and delivery service offering local goods.

They dubbed it Farm 2 Door.

The virtual farmers' market helps connect local businesses with customers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the federal and provincial governments have invested more than $3 million in the agri-food sector to help businesses establish or bolster their online presence.

In the Simcoe North region, seven businesses received a slice of the pie, including Borrow Family Farm, Fairhope Farm, Carter Farms, Rama Community Farm and Georgian Chocolate Company.

"It's really just bringing opportunities directly to our doorsteps and allows us to continue on business and even grow business during these times, says Jenna Green, co-founder of Georgian Chocolate Company.

The funding has allowed Green to create a new website that allows the business to maintain and grow traffic amid the lockdown.

"We now have a beautiful, professional and functional website, so it's allowed us to get in front of our customers," said Green.

Ontario agri-food businesses interested in developing e-commerce opportunities can receive funding through the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade's Digital Main Street Program.