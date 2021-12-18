Local businesses worried over new restrictions

COVID-19 cases in the province continue to rise, and on Friday Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, told residents new public health orders were on the way.

“The following orders will take effect as of midnight on Monday, so therefore going into effect early Tuesday morning,” said Roussin.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people plus the household if all are fully vaccinated, or five plus the household if some are unvaccinated.

Some business sectors will need to restrict the number of people allowed inside, like Brickhouse Gym, who will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity come Tuesday.

Owner Paul Taylor doesn’t believe the province is fully considering the strain restrictions continue to put on businesses.

“The lengths that you have to go to, to either ‘A’ shut down your business, ‘B’ reinvent your business, or ‘C’ stifle your business. It’s very frustrating,” said Taylor.

He said the restrictions could impact his bottom line, and he’ll have to shuffle things around to accommodate all his members.

“We’re probably going to have to go back to some form of booking system at least at peak times, it’s going to cost a lost more in labour,” Taylor said.

Gyms aren’t the only place where capacity will be limited. Movie theatres, museums, libraries, and restaurants will also be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

President of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association Shaun Jeffrey said he understands the need for restrictions, but there was very little notice for these changes and there could have been more collaboration.

“It’s a very hard pill to swallow at this point and we’re definitely looking to the government to come to the table with some sort of subsidies to support an industry that continues to shoulder the safety of Manitobans on their backs,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey also questions why only certain sectors were targeted and not others.

“What’s to say being in a restaurant at 50 per cent capacity is any less safe than being in a big box store or mall a week before Christmas? With unvaccinated allowed (inside),” said Jeffrey.

Taylor hopes he and other businesses can survive another round of restrictions.

“We’ve had too many people close their doors never to reopen them, so hopefully there’s some consideration there,” said Taylor.

Recreational sports are also being impacted. Capacity is being reduced to 50 per cent and no tournaments will be permitted.

Faith based gatherings will be limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination. If proof of vaccine isn’t required, the capacity limit will be at 25 per cent or 25 people, whichever is lower.