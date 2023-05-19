Local campgrounds ready for long weekend

For the first time in three years, Victoria Day weekend camping is underway without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Public and private parks are busy as people celebrate with friends and family.

“I’m excited for this long weekend that they can come here and have fun and be safe,” said Damien Schofield, manager with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.

Fanshawe Conservation Area has a mix of seasonal and overnight campsites. Most are occupied by families and seniors.

But with a long weekend crowd arriving, conservation officers are reminding visitors that alcohol must be consumed at the site a person is registered.

They also encourage moderation while, at the same time, warning anyone who gets out of hand there are consequences. They include warnings, charges and possible ejection from the park.

Those following the rules can look forward to all services returning to Fanshawe, including canoe and kayak rentals.

Those who did not get a chance to book a site this weekend can still secure those without power.

But don’t wait too long, as Schofield expects they will fill as the weather improves Saturday.

“They [campers] may wake up tomorrow and see the rest of the weekend looks great and then they’ll come in see what sites are available and maybe do a Saturday night and a Sunday type thing,” he said.