All eyes on Ottawa's COVID-19 case numbers and the Rideau Carleton Casino reopens: Five stories to watch this week

The 44th federal election campaign kicks off in Ottawa, hundreds of Ottawa students head back to school this week and the Rideau Carleton Casino reopens for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

FIRST WEEK OF THE FEDERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Candidates in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec will kick off their respective campaigns this week, as the 36-day federal election campaign gets underway.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau dissolved the 43rd Parliament Sunday morning, triggering a summer election campaign. Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

"Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better,” said Trudeau about the reason for the election campaign.

“I hope that (Justin Trudeau’s) decision doesn’t cost Canadians too dearly. My wife Rebecca and I had COVID-19, we know the fears and uncertainties that are out there. But let’s be clear, this election is not about next week, next month, or even next year, it’s about the next four years,” said Erin O'Toole, Conservative Party leader.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in the ridings in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the 44th election.

NEW COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS?

All eyes will be on COVID-19 case numbers in Ottawa and across Ontario this week, as the countdown continues to the start of the new school year.

Ontario reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a fourth consecutive day.

In Ottawa, public health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after 19 cases on Saturday and 21 on both Thursday and Friday. The number of active cases continues to rise, with 137 active cases of COIVD-19 in Ottawa. That's the highest number of active cases in the capital since late June.

Meantime, The Toronto Star reports Ontario will announce mandatory vaccines for hospital workers and halt further reopening plans this week.

The published report states Ontario will mandate vaccines for all workers in hospitals and long-term care homes. Ontario will also remain in Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan indefinitely, freezing plans to ease restrictions on gatherings.

BACK TO SCHOOL

While tens of thousands of students in Ottawa enjoy another three weeks of summer vacation, students at two Ottawa schools head back to class this week.

Close to 750 students at Bernard-Grandmaitre elementary school and Jonathan-Pitre Catholic elementary school return to class on Tuesday.

The two CECCE schools are on a balanced school year calendar, which includes starting the school year earlier and time off in October and May. There's also an additional week for March Break.

COVID-19 protocols include all staff and students self-screening every day for COVID-19 symptoms before attending school. Students in Grades 1 to 12 are required to wear non-medical or cloth masks indoors in school, including in hallways and during classes.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will remain in one cohort for the full day with one teacher. Elementary school students will be allowed to use common spaces like libraries and cafeterias.

The first day of classes for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board is Tuesday, Sept. 7.

RIDEAU CARLETON RACEWAY CASINO REOPENS

The Rideau Carleton Casino reopens on Monday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slot machines, electronic table games and dining will be available at the Rideau Carleton Casino, future home of Hard Rock Ottawa.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to a safe and sound and fun environment," said Helen MacMillan, general manager of Rideau Carleton Casino.

All guests will have to wear face masks inside the casino.

SOUNDS OF JAZZ

The sounds of jazz will fill several venues in Ottawa this week, as the Ottawa Jazz Festival hosts some in-person concerts.

The popular Ottawa festival is hosting both virtual and live in-person performances at various venues across Ottawa.

The OLG Free the Jazz festival at several venues in Ottawa require patrons to reserve free tickets at www.ottawajazzfestival.com. Venues include Confederation Park, the National Arts Centre and Irene's Pub.

For more information about the virtual lineup and shows, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/lineup/

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Rideau Carleton Casino reopens at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa's Committee of Adjustment meets

Atletico Ottawa vs. York United. 7 p.m. at TD Place.