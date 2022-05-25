Local Catholic school board advises principals in wake of Texas school shooting

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has sent a letter to its principals addressing the potential of mental anxiety in school communities, and how to manage it.

The letter states that in the immediate aftermath of this tragic school shooting “we are mindful of the probability that we might see or hear about an increase in symptom development (i.e anxiety)…”

The letter goes on to say “this traumatic event is layered with upcoming anniversaries of traumatic events as well as various individual and community dynamics.”

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday comes less that two weeks before the anniversary of the deadly attack on a Muslim family in London’s Hyde Park neighbourhood on June 6, 2021.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed and a child was injured, when the family was stuck by a pickup truck in what London police said was a deliberate attack.

The board advises principals to take care of themselves “by modelling calm, promoting connections, practicing empathy, focusing on wellness and helping those in need to find support.”

The board has also made available resources for students and families to deal with the “traumatic aftermath,” including instruction on how to talk to children about violence and supporting children through a traumatic event.