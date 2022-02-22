Local Catholic school board to apply for funding for two new schools, additions at 3 others

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is hoping to build two new elementary schools and add classrooms to three others.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, trustees approved a funding request for two new elementary schools with child care centres. One would be in Baden in Wilmot Township, the other in north Cambridge near Maple Grove Road.

The board says both areas are high growth and in need of another school.

The school board is also hoping to receive funding for additions to St. Boniface School in Breslau, St. Gregory School in Cambridge and St. Brigid School in Ayr.

All five projects will be passed off to the province, who will decide which ones get funded first.

If the board is successful in receiving funding during this round of applications, the new projects are expected to be completed and open by the 2026/2027 school year.