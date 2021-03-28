Local charities help Indigenous Edmontonians with wellness kits

An Edmonton organization prepared hundreds of kits Saturday to better the lives of local Indigenous people in need.

Volunteers with Islamic Relief Canada and Edmonton’s chapter of the Muslim Association of Canada prepared 200 wellness kits. Each one contains 14 items including shampoo, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other hygiene items.

The kits will be donated to the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society and the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women.

“These wellness kits will provide some comfort during these difficult times,” Islamic Relief Canada organizer Maisam Kadri told CTV News Edmonton.

Islamic Relief Canada was founded back in 1984 and works with communities to fight poverty and respond to emergency disasters.