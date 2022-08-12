Local charities helping families get school supplies seeing 'unprecedented' demand

With the start of a new school year now weeks away, local charities say more people are turning to them to help provide school supplies than ever before.

United Way's Tools for School campaign aims to equip young pupils with backpacks full of all the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Last year, the organization distributed 12,500 backpacks to more than 300 schools and community agencies throughout the capital region.

To date, the non-profit has received 16,000 requests for backpacks, with many more anticipated — an unprecedented level of demand in the 30 years the campaign has run, Suzie Medhurst, United Way program lead, told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's a combination of factors," Medhurst said. "We are still seeing the effects of the pandemic, the cost of living has gone through the roof, and we're seeing a huge increase in the newcomers coming to Canada."

"If you're having to choose between paying a bill or putting groceries in your fridge or pantry," Medhurst added, "(after getting a backpack), we see a lot of people getting fairly emotional because it means a lot."

Normally, United Way's 10,000 square-foot warehouse is chock full of supplies, Medhurst added.

"It's definitely much emptier this year," she said, adding that the campaign only has enough supplies on hand to build 10,000 backpacks.

The increased need for school supplies is also being felt at the Hope Mission. More than 500 backpacks were handed out last year.

"The way that things are going with more families needing support, we wouldn't be surprised if it was more than that," said Lauren Reid, Hope Mission spokesperson.

"It's heartbreaking to think we might not succeed," Medhurst said. "(But) we are still optimistic we will succeed.

"Our community always steps up."

Both organizations are accepting new school supplies and monetary donations. For more information, visit Tools for Schools and the Hope Mission's websites. To get a backpack, call 211.