Local charities hope donations pour in on Giving Tuesday

The Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday has been designed to be a day of giving.

"I think it's a great idea. I think it should be promoted more. It's really the first time I've ever heard of it," said Barrie resident Brian McCracken.

The day is known as Giving Tuesday - people are encouraged to donate to the endless amount of local charities that don't always make their lists.

Many organizations depend significantly on the fundraiser that started a decade ago.

The OSPCA in Barrie is taking part in Giving Tuesday for the first time.

Financial donations can be made online. All donations adding up to $20,000 will be matched locally.

"We are a donor-based charity, we depend on donations, and so something like this gives us an opportunity to be able o reach a higher goal and to have the donations come in and be met by one of our previous donors is just great," said Erin Belsher, Barrie OSPCA.

Lakehead University in Orillia has participated in Giving Tuesday for seven years, collecting nearly half a million dollars. This year's goal is $108,000.

"It's just a great way to bring the community together around philanthropy, giving back and really kicking off the festive season," said Mike den Haan, vice president of external relations. "Giving Tuesday for us is about helping students, especially students who need a lot of help, so all of the money raised today will go to needy students who need help coming to Lakehead University."

This will mark the first year the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority will try out Giving Tuesday, with hopes of some financial support for necessary projects.

"We need funding for storm restoration, trail maintenance. There's a lot of things we can do here that just need extra touches, and we need money to do that," noted the conservation's Doug Hevenor.

Giving Tuesday is a day many say gives them a chance to focus on others as we head into a busy holiday season.