Local charity aims to send messages of hope to Indigenous communities

Uplifting Blessings, a charity founded by Carolyn-Marie Goodwin, dedicated to helping those less fortunate, is on a mission to encourage residents to send a message of hope to Indigenous communities through a virtual colouring page.

"I feel like this is important because every single member of our community or a community should be seen, heard and acknowledged," Goodwin said.

As part of the Notes of Encouragement campaign, the charity will email a free virtual colouring page to participants who can mail it to First Nations using the provided address or send it back to Uplifting Blessings to be sent in a group mail.

"With this program that we're doing right now, we're supporting several different Indigenous communities, including the ones that are closest to home," Goodwin added.