Local charity gives thanks for holiday donation
A local charity is giving thanks after finding themselves in a warm spot when a philanthropist came to their rescue.
Sam Sinjari was trying to donate to Hand in Hand when he discovered the charity didn’t have a working freezer to keep the Thanksgiving meal in.
So he purchased a new one on the spot for the non-profit.
“I made a phone call, put her back on the line and told her her freezer is ordered,” Sinjari said. “’You can pick it up today and you can also pick up the meal for Thanksgiving as well.’”
The Riverside Drive home gives residents a place to recover from substance abuse and mental health issues while helping them transition back into society.
“This really means a lot that we can be there for them and their families and help them through their recovery,” executive president of Hand in Hand’s board said. “We want them to go home next year and be with their families in being clean and sober.”
-
Billboard proposal an inspiring message to Alta. communityCraig Oster, Lloydminster’s “sign guy,” doesn't usually reveal his plans for a 16-by-10-foot sign sitting on an arterial route west of the border city.
-
Kids 5 and up will soon need to wear masks indoors in B.C.The provincial mask mandate will soon apply to B.C. children aged five and older.
-
'Really shocking': High school golf team forfeits, allowing cancer survivor's team to winA group of high school golfers gave up their championship on Thursday in order to allow a team with an ineligible member to take the top prize.
-
Another COVID-19 horror story aims to sway the unvaccinated. Will it?A Red Deer man who says it's a miracle he's still alive is sharing his story of survival after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
B.C. regulator alleges North Vancouver man engaged in insider tradingBritish Columbia's securities regulator is accusing a North Vancouver man of failing to disclose material information about a company for which he was an executive, as well as engaging in insider trading.
-
'This isn't who we are': UOttawa students association apologizes for Panda Game party damage in Sandy HillA University of Ottawa students association is promising to work with the Sandy Hill community, the university and municipal leaders to find solutions for future Panda Game events following last weekend's street party in Sandy Hill.
-
Lost seal-mounted camera found three-and-a-half years after deployment in N.S.: biologistWhen Department of Fisheries and Oceans biologist Damian Lidgard first attached a camera to the back of a young grey seal on Sable Island, N.S., in 2017, he thought it wouldn't be long before he would be able to retrieve the device and review the data.
-
City forecasts steep budget deficits from COVID-related impactsThe City of Winnipeg’s latest financial report forecasts a projected budget deficit of $16.6 million and another $10.6 million shortfall for Winnipeg Transit.
-
N.S tenants fear big rent increases that would force people out on the street in mid-winterNova Scotians who pay rent are staring at a deadline of Feb. 1. When the province's state of emergency is set to end, a cap on rent increases is set to expire with it.