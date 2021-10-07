Local charity gives thanks for holiday donation

A local charity is giving thanks after finding themselves in a warm spot when a philanthropist came to their rescue.

Sam Sinjari was trying to donate to Hand in Hand when he discovered the charity didn’t have a working freezer to keep the Thanksgiving meal in.

So he purchased a new one on the spot for the non-profit.

“I made a phone call, put her back on the line and told her her freezer is ordered,” Sinjari said. “’You can pick it up today and you can also pick up the meal for Thanksgiving as well.’”

The Riverside Drive home gives residents a place to recover from substance abuse and mental health issues while helping them transition back into society.

“This really means a lot that we can be there for them and their families and help them through their recovery,” executive president of Hand in Hand’s board said. “We want them to go home next year and be with their families in being clean and sober.”