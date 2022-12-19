Local church adopting seniors for Christmas

Lakeview United Church has been part of Regina’s adopt-a-family program for decades, packing food hampers and gifts for families in need. This year, they’re trying something different. The church has adopted seniors for Christmas.

“This works to be an opportunity for them to just look in the box and say 'wow, this is wonderful, this is what I need, this is what I want, this is something I can use right away,'” volunteer Lily Tingley said.

Volunteers from the church are creating hampers with everything a senior would need for Christmas dinner. They’re working with the North Central Family Centre to co-ordinate delivery.

“They want to help their elders from North Central Family Centre and they have a group of elders that come in, the kokums that come in and so they said can you help us top up the seniors’ hampers for our elders,” volunteer Kathy White said.

There are lots of families who receive a hand-up at Christmas but often seniors can be overlooked.

“Lots of folks leave Regina and their parents and grandparents are left here and sometimes people get home and sometimes they don’t and sometimes it’s very lonely for them so having a community bring in some joy and remember them and honour them is what Christmas is all about,” Lakeview United Church Minister Carla Blakley said.

The congregation at Lakeview United Church feels there’s something special about packing hampers and having them delivered to the doorstep of a senior. It also helps build connections between seniors and their community.