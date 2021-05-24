Local comedy club to hold rooftop performances this summer

Yuk Yuk’s Ottawa will be moving to a temporary home this summer.

Trattoria Caffe Italia at 254 Preston St. is collaborating with Yuk Yuk’s to offer outdoor shows on their rooftop patio.

Under current regulations, they will be limited to 36 seats (nine tables of four) due to COVID-19 space allotments.

All tables of four must be purchased in advance on their website.

Howard Wagman, the owner of the popular comedy club, said the pandemic has been harder on his industry than most.

“We are probably the most devastated businesses. We are a preforming arts venue and a restaurant,” Wagman said. “Having an outdoor venue was the only solution and having one not at street level was necessary as comedy is focus entertainment, you need to limit outside distractions.”

The partnership is set to launch June 18 and run until the end of September. This plan depends on government regulatory approval, but Wagman says he is thrilled with this opportunity to be open.

“It’s made the comics so happy to hear this news, they were dying to get back on stage,” Wagman said. “We are in the business of making people happy. What’s better than that?”

#BREAKING & exciting news! See you soon! #Ottawa #SupportLocal #comedy pic.twitter.com/8Gua7tYn8x