Local company celebrating anniversary with big charity party

A Barrie-based company has big plans to celebrate a significant anniversary next month while giving back at the same time.

The Lice Squad will be marking its 20th anniversary with a major celebration featuring retro music, classic cars and skydiving. While promising fun for all, it will also double as a charity fundraiser for two Simcoe County women's shelters.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to invite people to come out, get dressed up and enjoy a back to the 80's benefit concert and superhero skydive," says Dawn Mucci, the CEO of The Lice Squad. "It wasn't hard for people to say yes because taking a leap out of an airplane equates to the bravery and courage that it takes for a woman to take the leap out of an abusive relationship."

On June 17, those brave enough to dive from the sky will meet up at 11 a.m. in Wasaga Beach at the Edenvale Aerodome. Those divers will land in Klondike Park.

Later that day, a car show and concert featuring 80s music will take over, with all funds going towards the Women & Children's Shelter of Barrie and My Friend's House of Wasaga Beach.

"The Women & Children's Shelter of Barrie has been over capacity for years. When COVID hit, that really increased for us," says Teresa MacLennan, Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie's executive director. "We really encourage our community to come out, support the event and just know that you are making a great difference in the lives of the women and their children."

You can support by attending or by donating online. For details on the event, click here.