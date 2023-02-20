Local convenience store owner gives back to community on Family Day

A convenience store in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood is giving back to families in need.

Charron’s Quality Market on Whelpton Street has been collecting ongoing donations, tips and small change from patrons and gave back to the community Monday.

One-hundred and ten vouchers, each good for $20-dollars worth of free groceries, were distributed to local residents in need.

Store owner Samir Zoura and his wife Wafa Jarjees said they've been doing this for several years.

"Twenty dollars might not sound like a lot to some people but to a lot of people - it is a lot, especially at this time when we're facing high inflation all around. It fills a gap," said Zoura.

For Zoura and his family, this initiative is about giving back to the community so that all can benefit.

“I’m not going to say it completely fulfills everybody’s needs but at least – gives you a hand," he said. "And every little bit that we do counts… we feel actually good about helping other people and we appreciate all the good that this community has giving back.”