Local COVID-19 related deaths surpass 2021, as MLHU warns of busy COVID-19 and flu season ahead

The Middlesex-London Health Unit medical officer of health says COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon — and as more people contract the virus, Dr. Alex summers says it’s even more important for those who are eligible to get their booster shots.

“The incidence of COVID-19 is in fact higher, really, than at any point in time prior to the Omicron wave in December and January earlier this year,” Summers says in the first COVID-19 health unit briefing since last spring. “COVID-19 levels are high.”

Furthermore, COVID-19 related deaths this year have already far surpassed all of 2021. To date, in 2022 there have been 181 COVID-19 deaths in the region, compared to 155 for all of 2021. Summers says it’s simply because more people have caught the virus.

“One of the reasons we did not see as many deaths in 2021 and 2020 relative to what we see now is just that there was less people infected with COVID-19,” Summers explains. “Fortunately the vaccine has protected many from severe outcomes. However, when you have so many people infected, unfortunately you will see those higher number of deaths.”

Summers adds with masking rules having been loosened, and with people gathering again, he’s expecting an active flu season, in addition to COVID-19.

“In addition to COVID-19 the risk of influenza is also intended to be higher this fall and winter. The absence of physical distancing that we’ve seen over the last number of years will mean that this virus is posed for a comeback,” he says. “So between COVID-19 and influenza we do face a risk of respiratory illness this fall and winter that we need to prepare ourselves for.”

In the meantime, we may have to get used to masking-up again.

Summers reiterated earlier masking recommendations that those who test positive for COVID-19 but exhibit no symptoms should still wear a mask for ten days, and avoid high-risk settings like hospitals and long-term care homes. Those who have symptoms should self-isolate, while those with close contacts should also wear a mask and avoid high-risk settings.

But Summers also warns more stringent masking recommendations could come back.

“As the risk of COVID-19 increases this fall with people spending more time indoors, we may even strengthen our recommendation around masking further,” says Summers. “We will keep you posted should that recommendation be extended.”