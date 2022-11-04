Local COVID-19-related hospitalizations remain unchanged from last week

The number of people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals remains at 63, according to the Region of Waterloo’s weekly dashboard update.

The Nov. 4 dashboard update shows there are 63 people in hospital related to COVID-19, the same number that was reported in the previous week's update.

This comes after the number of people with COVID-19 in regional hospitals rose sharply towards the end of October.

According to the dashboard, the number of hospitalizations remains at the highest it has been over the last 90 days.

The number of people in ICU has decreased by five, with the region reporting two people currently in ICU.

Waterloo region officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The deceased were a man in his 100s, two women in their 90s, and a man in his 80s.

The four new deaths bring the region’s total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to 488.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings rose by two to 18. Of those outbreaks, 10 are in long-term care and retirement homes, three are in hospitals and five are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

Across the province, the number of COVID-19 related deaths climbed by another 120, while hospitalizations linked to the virus dropped slightly.