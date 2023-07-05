Local criticism about the new grocery rebate

Starting July 5, those who are eligible can expect to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the Food Bank of Waterloo region says more should be done to help those facing food insecurity.

The payment, which the Liberal government is calling the grocery rebate, was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.

WHO QUALIFIES?

There is no application process for the rebate. Instead, it will be issued automatically to about 11 million Canadians whose household income is $38,000 or less and individuals who make $32,000 or less.

To receive the payment, it is required that eligible recipients have filed their 2021 tax return.

HOW MUCH IS THE REBATE?

Couples with two children can expect to receive up to an extra $467, single Canadians without children can expect up to an additional $234 and seniors can receive an extra $225 on average.

LOCAL SHOPPERS REACT

Many shoppers in Waterloo region said they heard about the grocery rebate but were disappointed that they didn’t qualify.

“I checked my account today, and it wasn’t there,” laughed one shopper in Kitchener. “I think everybody is in need. Where they cut it off – What about the people who just make $40,000?”

Some said they wished they got a break at the grocery checkout instead.

“It would be nice if the tag at the groceries were cheaper to begin with,” said one Waterloo shopper.

Some shoppers are questioning the eligibility.

“It doesn’t take things into account like how many kids people have or where people live,” said a Waterloo shopper.

FOOD BANK WATERLOO REGION SAYS MORE SHOULD BE DONE

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is seeing record high numbers with more than 40,000 people in the community accessing food assistance programs. That’s up from about 34,000 in 2022.

“The cost of living has gone up, whereas people’s wages have not kept pace with that,” said Michelle Rickard with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Rickard said the one-time rebate is helpful but admitted that more long-term solutions would be helpful.

“Price regulations. We’re also looking for solutions to making housing more affordable. Decent jobs for all,” Rickard said.

CHOOSING HEALTHIER OPTIONS

The local food bank's dietician said choosing healthy options when grocery shopping on a budget should also be top of mind. Some tips include making a list and sticking to it.

“It helps to prevent any extra items from ending up into your grocery cart. That maybe you’re not going to be able to eat that week,” said Chelsea Frey, a registered dietitian at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Frey said people should not be afraid to choose canned or frozen options as well – especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables.

“And also those canned and frozen options are often a little bit cheaper, but they’re actually just as nutritious as fresh. So they could be a really great option as well,” Frey said.

The federal government promised this one-time rebate in the spring budget to help with food inflation.

Late last year, Canada's Food Price Report predicted that Canadian families will spend up to $1065 more on food this year.

With files from the Canadian Press