Local customers to pay an extra $105 per year for gas as Enbridge raises rates

Enbridge customers in Windsor-Essex should be prepared to see an increase on their next natural gas bill.

As of Oct. 1, the Ontario Energy Board has approved a change in the rates to reflect the current market prices.

As a result, residential customers in southwestern Ontario can expect to pay an average increase of $105 per year or an additional eight per cent of their annual bill.

Enbridge Gas spokesperson Andrea Stass says the ongoing the Russian conflict in Ukraine paired with strong domestic and global remain for natural gas is driving up the prices.

“This is anticipated to continue for some time,” said Stass.

Enbridge may adjust its rate for natural gas every three months.

Low-income customers having trouble paying their bill may qualify for emergency relief through LEAP. The program provides emergency relief with financial grants of up to $1,000 per calendar year.

Simon Bernath, CEO of furnaceprices.ca shares these five ways to lower your bill:

1. Install a smart thermostat

“This can save you 20 or 25 per cent on your annual heating costs. These work by more precisely allowing you to set the temperature within your home.”

2. Lower the temperature in your home

“Every degree you lower your temperature can save you about one to three per cent on your heating costs over the course of the day.”

3. Change HVAC filter

“When your filter gets clogged, it forces your furnace to work harder to circulate the air. That can lower the energy efficiency.”

4. Seal doors and windows

“Simple weather sealing can be a great way to plug up leaks.”

5. Take advantage of government grants and energy-saving rebates

“The federal government’s Greener Homes Grant Program offers up to $5,000 for eligible energy-saving upgrades.”