Several dance teachers and their students from across Simcoe County are frustrated over the recent lockdown, and they're doing something about it.

On Monday afternoon, a group of 40 dancers gathered at Barrie City Hall in protest, voicing their concerns over the lockdown, which they say hurts their mental health and necessary training as well as the education they need for future careers.

"We are going to get our voices heard," says Barrie Dance Conservatory teacher, Lexy Cooper. "We believe dance should be reopened, and I think it is very unfair, and once we open up, it will be amazing."

According to Cooper, the dance studios navigated their businesses to online zoom classes when the pandemic began last year.

"It is not the same as dancing in person," she says. "Dancing in person, you are dancing with your teachers and friends, and mentally dancers need it. We need to be at the studio."

The dancers gathered in groups of 10 at a time to abide by COVID-19 restrictions and called upon Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and the province to assist with a reopening plan.