Local daycares brace for major worker shortage, St. Clair College ramps up ECE program

The government estimates Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program.

Daycares across Windsor-Essex say a staffing shortage began during the pandemic and will worsen if there aren’t changes to recruitment and retention strategies for registered early childhood educators (RECEs).

“The government wants to create 86,000 more childcare spaces in the province, which is wonderful and it's needed, but we don't have the staffing. It’s a bit of problem,” said Cheryl Sprague, executive director of Delta Chi Child Care.

As part of Ontario's deal with the federal government, the province agreed to boost minimum wage for RECEs to $18 an hour and will increase by $1 a year up to $25. However, some childcare advocates say that wage is still too low to attract and retain enough staff.

“I think it needs to be closer to an increase of $5 an hour,” said Sprague. She would also like to see the pay increased for other employees in the childcare sector known as “otherwise approved early childhood educators.” These staff have post-secondary education in similar backgrounds.

Staff at Olivia DiMaio Early Childhood Education Centre say if staffing shortages don’t improve, parents needing childcare may have difficulty snagging a spot once the $10-a-day program kicks in.

“They're not going to get a space right when they want one. We're already booking a year in advance just for an infant room,” said Victoria Gray, supervisor at Olivio DiMaio ECE Centre.

Gray says they’re working with the City of Windsor to look at ways to address the issue and promote a career in childcare.

“I've seen billboards. We are now going into our local high schools to speak with the graduating seniors who may be interested,” said Gray.

To help fill the labour gap, St. Clair College is ramping up its early childhood education program.

The college increased its intake for the program last fall to 120 students annually, compared to around 90 in the past.

“The interest is there. We were full for fall 2022. We're full for January,” said Stephanie DeFranceschi, chair of St Clair College School of Community Studies. “I think students take a look at the idea of being able to find employment upon graduation.”

According to the Ontario government, about 4,200 new students enroll in an early childhood education program each year and the average graduation rate is about 72 per cent. St. Clair College says its retention for the two-year ECE diploma at south campus is 82 per cent.