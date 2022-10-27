Local demand for Halloween costumes high, supply low

The spookiest day of the year is around the corner, and if you haven’t picked out your costume yet, you might be out of luck.

On Thursday, some stores in Waterloo region said their stock has already been depleted.

“There will be a lot of parties over the weekend, a lot of the young crowd is last minute, and we will get a rush tomorrow and Saturday,” Monali Patel said, the manager at Victoria Party Store.

Patel said not everyone will get exactly what they’re looking for this year due to a shipping backlog from supplies and some high-demand products not being available.

“They’ve got catalogues where you can order from your supplier, but half of those things are not in the warehouse for them to actually ship out,” Patel said.

Those looking to make their costume can head to thrift stores like Talize in Kitchener.

“The prices are definitely lower in thrift, and I think you can kind of be more creative,“ said Melissa Irwin, the general manager.

She said adults can expect to spend close to $100 for a costume, including accessories.

“I think people are trying to be more conscious of their money and how they’re spending it,” said Irwin.

Some last-minute shoppers told CTV News they had already come up with a plan.

“For Halloween, I’m going to do a private school girl,” said one customer.

“Thinking of going Mario. Shave off the beard, get the hat, the gloves, the overalls,” another said.