Local dental clinic offers free cleanings to those without dental benefits

A few Edmontonians are smiling a bit more brightly thanks to a local dental hygiene clinic.

Clean Smiles Dental Hygiene Clinic in Griesbach offered a free cleaning day on Friday to patients needing help covering dental costs.

“There’s three hygienists today providing free dental hygiene services along with x-rays, and it’s just our attempt to fill the gap in lack of coverage in our community and just to provide access to a wider population of people,” said hygienist Carla Shreiber.

She says since the pandemic, staff at the clinic have seen a rise in people without dental benefits.

“That number is getting bigger and bigger, especially as people are going into more independent businesses and kind of working for themselves, especially through the last few years. So we’re seeing it a lot more now.”

The clinic offers free cleaning days twice a year, one day for children, and one for adults.

They also have an option all year for clients to apply for a reduced rate on dental services.