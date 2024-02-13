Local duo turns $1 into $100,000 lottery win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
Two people are celebrating after their lottery ticket hit it big.
Michael Munroe of Waubaushene and Beverly Moreau of Coldwater turned their $1 purchase into a $100,000 win after they matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order on their Lotto 6/49 ticket.
The pair won the January 6 draw with the ticket they purchased at Derek Roberts Country Store on Pine Street in Waubaushene.
Encore can be played alongside most lottery games for $1.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Wednesday, with an estimated $46 million jackpot up for grabs.
