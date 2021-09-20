Local Election results: London and area ridings stay the course with no change in seats

After 36 days of campaigning, the results in London and the surrounding region are a good indicator of what the election looked like as a whole, not very different.

No seats changed hands in London and surrounding areas although the Liberals faced tight races in London-West and London North Centre.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday Justin Trudeau's Liberals held or were leading in 158 ridings, a marginal gain of three seats from 2019.

While the Liberals will form the next government they come short of the magic number of 170 to form a majority government.

This election saw long lines at some polling stations which caused some delays in some reporting across the country.

Elections Canada says some ridings could take up to four days to count.

In the London area, London North Centre proved to take the longest to call with incumbent Peter Fragiskatos eventually emerging victorious sometime after midnight.

London West

The riding stays Liberal but a new Member of Parliament is off to Ottawa for London West. Arielle Kayabaga has been declared the winner with 234/235 polls reporting as of 6 a.m. Kayabaga put her name on the ballot after Kate Young announced in March that she would not seek re-election.

Conservative: Rob Flack - 32.2%

Liberal : Arielle Kayabaga - 36.4%

NDP: Shawna Lewkowitz - 25%

PPC: Mike McMullen - 5.2%

Green Party: Patrick Tuck - 1.1%

London North Centre

Peter Fragiskatos has been re-elected to his second consecutive seat in Ottawa. With 180/187 polls reporting as of 6 a.m.., London North Centre was the last riding in the region to be declared.

Conservative: Stephen Gallant - 26.5%

(*)Liberal: Peter Fragistakos - 37.6%

NDP: Dirka Prout - 28.1%

Green Party: Mary Ann Hodge - 2.4%

PPC: Marc Emery - 5.4%

London-Fanshawe

The Mathyssen legacy lives on in London-Fanshawe with Lindsay Mathyssen, daughter of long-time NDP MP Irene Mathyssen, being re-elected as the representative for the riding. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday Mathyssen held 43.2 per cent of the vote with 236 of 240 polls reporting. On the NDP's potential to be the ‘Kingmaker’ for Justin Trudeau’s minority government, Mathyssen tells CTV News, “I think we have to take it one step at a time. It’s certainly up for some negotiation in terms of what we want to see coming forward. And I know Jagmeet [Singh] has shown incredible leadership, I am so grateful to be a member of the caucus under his leadership. We will do what’s best though for Canadians, what we know will help them the most. We will put them first and foremost”

Conservative: Mattias Vanderley - 24.3%

Liberal: Mohamed Hammoud - 23.1%

(*)NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen - 43.2%

PPC: Kyle Free - 9.4%

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Incumbent Karen Vecchio has been declared the winner in the riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London. With 180/181 polls reporting as of Tuesday morning., Vechhio holds onto 50 percent of the vote. “It was such a different campaign here in Elgin-Middlesex-London. It was really divisive, and I’ve never seen that actually in my years of being in politics to this extent," Vecchio tells CTV News. "We were hearing a lot of provincial issues that were being brought to the door. But when we were talking about the federal issues we were really talking about the economy, the debt, what’s the future look like for the next generation?”

(*)Conservative: Karen Vecchio - 50%

Liberal: Afeez Ajibowu - 19.3%

NDP : Katelyn Cody 16%

Green Party: Amanda Stark - 2.2%

PPC: Chelsea Hillier - 11.9%

Oxford

Dave MacKenzie has been declared the winner in the riding of Oxford. With 253/254 polls reporting as of 6 a.m.., the former chief of police in Woodstock, Ont. brought in 57.4 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Dave MacKenzie - 47.4%

Liberal: Elizabeth Quinto - 20.2%

NDP: Matthew Chambers - 18.1%

Green Party: Bob Reid - 2.7%

PPC: Wendy Martin - 10.9%

Huron-Bruce

Conservative Ben Lobb will represent Huron-Bruce in Ottawa for a fifth consecutive term. With 271/272 polls reporting as of 6 a.m.., Lobb has been declared the winner with 51.4 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Ben Lobb - 51.4%

Liberal: James Rice - 25.6%

NDP: Jan Johnstone - 14.7%

IND: Justin Smith - 0.8%

PPC: Jack Stecho - 7.4%

Sarnia-Lambton

Mirroring the 2019 federal election campaign, Conservative Marilyn Gladu has once again defeated Adam Kilner of the NDP to regain her seat in Ottawa. As of 6 a.m. with 177/178 polls reporting, Gladu has 46.2 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Marilyn Gladu - 46.2%

Liberal: Lois Nantais - 19.1%

NDP: Adam Kilner - 21%

Green Party: Stefanie Bunko - 1.5%

PPC: Brian Everaert - 11.4%

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Lianne Rood is no longer a rookie Member of Parliament. The Grand Bend, Ont. native is headed back to Ottawa for a second consecutive term after picking up 48.7 per cent of the vote as of 6 a.m. with 244/245 polls reporting.

(*)Conservative: Lianne Rood - 48.7%

Liberal: Dr. Sudit Ranade - 20.5%

NDP: Chief Jason Henry - 18.2%

Green Party: Jeremy Hull - 1.7%

PPC: Kevin Mitchell - 10.9%

Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Dave Epp has been re-elected in Chatham-Kent-Leamington. With 265/272 polls reporting as of 6 a.m., Epp has collected 40.7 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Dave Epp - 40.7%

Liberal: Greg Hetherington - 28.1%

NDP: Dan Gelinas - 15.1%

Green Party: Mark Vercouteren - 1.6%

PPC: Liz Vallee - 14.5%

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Ther will not be a change in representation in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. With 249/250 polls reporting as of 6 a.m., Conservative Alex Ruff has been declared the winner with 49.4 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Alex Ruff - 49.4%

Liberal: Anne Marie Watson - 24.8%

NDP: Chrisstopher Neudorf - 13.7%

Green Party: Ashley Lawrence - 3%

PPC: Anna-Marie Fosbrooke - 8.2%

IND: Reima Kaikkonen - 0.9%

(*) indicates incumbent