Local election results: Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings

After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.

So far, no seats changed hands in Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, although the Liberals are facing a tight race in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.

Here are the local results.

Liberal candidate Irek Kusmierczyk was just 501 votes ahead of NDP Cheryl Hardcastle as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with 243 out of 244 polls reporting in the riding.

Local mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday, which could change the outcome, according to Elections Canada.

Justin Trudeau's Liberals held or were leading in 158 ridings Tuesday morning, a marginal gain of three seats from 2019.

The Liberals will form the next minority government since they came short of the 170 needed to form a majority.

Elections Canada says some ridings could take up to four days to count.

A full breakdown of the results in all of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings, can be found on our results map.

Windsor West

NDP MP-elect Brian Masse says he’s grateful to be re-elected in Windsor West.

“I think they’ve recognized that we work really hard, on a whole bunch of issues, not just nationally, but locally. And that they have returned somebody who is so connected to their community on a regular basis that they are just supportive of the work we want to continue.”

Tuesday results with 235/236 polls reporting:

NDP Masse, Brian 20,409 44.1%

LIB Pupatello, Sandra 12,758 27.6%

CON Orlando, Anthony 8,997 19.4%

PPC Giancola, Matthew 3,967 8.6%

ML Villamizar, Margaret 142 0.3%

Windsor-Tecumseh - 243/244 polls reporting

LIB Kusmierczyk, Irek 17,421 31.6%

NDP Hardcastle, Cheryl 16,920 30.7%

CON Borrelli, Kathy 14,206 25.7%

PPC Green, Victor 5,814 10.5%

GRN Oulevey, Henry 663 1.2%

ML Chesnik, Laura 162 0.3%

Essex

Essex stayed Conservative with Chris Lewis, who has been the member of parliament for Essex since 2019 when he flipped the riding blue from orange.

“This was a hard-fought campaign,” Lewis said in the statement. “There were many, many important issues to address. People want leadership and action. I worked hard to stay above the fray; to provide a clear message of hope and a plan for Essex to thrive. I also tried to model a different way to do politics free of personal attacks and to take my message to the people directly.”

It wasn't the election day Lewis had planned though, he was thrown from a horse earlier Monday.

NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey says she was disappointed with the results.

“Definitely, the team is feeling let down tonight, but I always respect the will of voters and respect what they’ve returned here in Essex,” says Ramsey.

Tuesday results with 254/255 polls reporting:

CON Lewis, Chris 27,688 41%

NDP Ramsey, Tracey 21,428 31.8%

LIB Festeryga, Audrey 10,408 15.4%

PPC Charron-Rowberry, Beth 6,773 10%

GRN Pancheshan, Nancy 839 1.2%

CHP Palko, Jeremy 180 0.3%

IND George, Andrew 168 0.2%

Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Conservative incumbent Dave Epp also retained his seat in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

“There’s a mix of emotions, first of all, I wouldn’t call it a victory as much as a resumption of trust and a resumption of responsibility,” says Epp. “There’s no shortage of work. I’m appreciate of the trust that’s been placed in me and my team and as our leader said, let’s get back to work.”

Results - 265/272 polls reporting

CON Epp, Dave 19,798 40.7%

LIB Hetherington, Greg 13,688 28.1%

NDP Gelinas, Dan 7,334 15.1%

PPC Vallee, Liz 7,065 14.5%

GRN Vercouteren, Mark 765 1.6%

With files from CTVNewsLondon.ca