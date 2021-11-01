Local energy companies being acquired by McDougall Energy
Dowler-Karn and Dodsley Propane are joining the McDougall Energy Inc. family.
Both Dowler-Karn and Dodsley Propane are locally run and owned energy suppliers.
Dowler-Karn is based out of St. Thomas and supplied products such as propane, Esso Fuels, and Mobil Lubricants throughout southwestern Ontario. They serve more than 18,000 customers.
Dodsley Propane provides propane delivery and services to residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in Tillsonburg and the surrounding region.
Both companies are being acquired by McDougall Energy, a third generation family owned business that provide products across the country.
Dodsley Propane will continue to operate under its family name and management as a Division of McDougall Energy Inc . The deal was finalized on Oct. 29, 2021.
Meanwhile a deal with Dowler-Karn is anticipated to be finalized in early 2022.
