Local esports programs ready to level up following funding boost

The growing popularity of esports is catching the attention of the Ontario government.

On Friday, the province announced it is setting aside $1-million over two years for esports scholarship programs.

“I’m so happy that the government is looking ahead,” says Shaun Byrne, esports director at St. Clair College. “I love the fact that we’re going to be able to offer more students the opportunity to take part in our programs.”

St. Clair College’s new esports facility is set to open this fall. With features such as a spectator arena, VR rooms and a causal gaming centre, the building will be the largest esports facility in Canada.

“Our facility is really a beacon in all of collegiate esports and it’s attracting people from all over the world,” says Byrne.Saints Gaming currently has around 35 scholarship student-athletes. Byrne says enrolment will jump to 80 plus by the fall as it introduces an academy-level team and expects to see similar programs launch across the country.

“If I were to predict 10 years out in the future, every school in Canada on both the post secondary level and secondary level will likely have some sort of esports engagement on campus,” he says.

Meanwhile, the University of Windsor Lancers hopes to beef up its recruitment effort with the funding boost.

“We’re actually looking at recruiting some females from the U.S. and try to bring in an all-girls squad,” says Jeremy Renaud, esports coordinator for Lancer gaming.

Renaud says his four-year plan is to develop a new degree program at the university that will be tailored to careers in esports.

“For example, let’s call it sports technology and entrepreneurship. Students could pursue anything from sales and marketing for companies like EA Sports and Nintendo,” says Renaud.