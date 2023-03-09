Local events raise awareness about violence against women

A local group is hoping to raise awareness about violence against women and its impact on communities like Waterloo region.

An event held at Conestoga College on International Women’s Day on Wednesday served as a grim reminder that violence against women is still prevalent in many communities across the province.

Femicide was also a topic of discussion. According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability at the University Of Guelph, femicide is defined as “the killing of one or more females, primarily by males because they are female." The group said it represents the “extreme end of violence and discrimination against women and girls.”

In Waterloo region, four of the six homicides in 2022 involved female victims. In all four of the cases, male suspects were charged.

A new podcast from the Women's Crisis Centre of Waterloo Region is raising awareness of the issue.

Fallon Farinacci, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, was a recent guest on the podcast. Farinacci is a survivor of femicide in her immediate family. Farinacci spoke to the crowd at Conestoga College on Wednesday about why femicide can't be ignored.

“I was just talking to someone today about the importance of people hearing these stories. If they're maybe in this situation, they could very well be in a situation and unaware they're in a dangerous situation,” Farinacci told CTV News. “So by hearing other's voices and stories, maybe they will leave or they can create change themselves and really start to make that shift for themselves.”

CTV’s Krista Sharpe will have more on the local research and the push to have femicide recognized in the criminal code. This story will be updated.