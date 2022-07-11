Local farmers say heat is starting to impact crops

Although the hot and sunny weather makes for a great day at the beach, local farmers are hoping for rain as their crops are starting to feel the heat.

Thirty days ago is the last time farmer Ed Pridham says his crops received a good rainfall.

"We've only had about nine millimetres of rain since June 12," Pridham said.

It's a concerning trend for local farmers who see signs of crops wilting.

"I saw corn starting to roll up this morning," Pridham said.

He says this year is drier so far than the previous two years, and the recent hot temperatures aren't helping.

"The plants aren't getting enough moisture to grow well and keep themselves opened up," Pridham said.

Over at Chappell Farms, owner Pauline Chappell is dealing with the same issue.

"We don't have irrigation on our farm, so we depend on rain. We'd like a nice rain every week," says Chappell.

Chappell says her crops have two or three days left until they'll be in trouble.

Chappell grows multiple crops ranging from sweet corn, tomatoes, beans, pumpkin, and zucchini. But the quality will go down severely without enough moisture at critical times.

"The produce is smaller and not as tender and juicy as you want," says Chappell.

Farmers are checking crops daily, already concerned about yields this year.

"We've had two pretty good years of great yields. I don't see it happening again if this continues much longer," says Pridham.

The timing and amount of rain and sunshine are the variables farmers are constantly dealing with.

"We live or die by the weather. If we get too much rain, it drowns out our crop, which isn't good. If we don't get enough rain and our crops produce next to nothing, that's not good," says Pridham.

Pridham says the next few days are critical for himself and other farmers.

He's hoping for enough moisture so that his crops will rebound from the early stages of wilting.