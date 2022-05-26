Local farms help to feed low-income families
If a pot of soup can soothe the soul, 50 litres could uplift a community.
Half-a-dozen people hosted a cooking bee with donated groceries from several local farms to create hearty broth for community meal boxes.
The Fresh Food Daily meal box contains soup broth made with pork bones, carrots, onions and spices.
Fresh Food Daily will freeze the broth in one-litre containers for its first delivery on June 22.
Each of the 50 meal boxes will include dairy products, meat, bread, a dessert and two veggie side dishes.
I’m amazed at all the great deals and donations we’ve been able to get for these,” said organizer Leah Dyke.
Stone Horse Farm, Thorganic Farms and Dominion Farms have all contributed to the simmering broth initiative.
Fresh Food Daily boxes can be purchased for $37 on behalf of a low-income family.
-
Firefighters frustrated after 'many cars' drive over supply hose during Vancouver fireMultiple drivers ran over a firefighting hose in South Vancouver on Friday, impacting an already tense effort to douse the flames at a two-alarm house fire.
-
B.C. pledges $750K to expand access to free menstrual productsThe British Columbia government says it is providing $750,000 to expand access to free menstrual products for people who need them and to help the United Way establish a task force to consider how to end “period poverty.”
-
Saskatoon council approves plans for 'major' leisure centreSaskatoon city council and the YMCA are entering a partnership with the intention to plan and build a new joint-use leisure centre in Saskatoon's east side.
-
Crossword-loving grandma who thought she won $5,000 realized her lotto prize was actually a lot largerA recent lottery winner excitedly told her daughter she was suddenly $5,000 richer. She was wrong.
-
Campbell River car dealership reopens after fireThe owner of a Campbell River, B.C., car dealership is attributing lessons learned through COVID restrictions with helping his staff continue to operate following a recent structure fire.
-
19-year-old Londoner facing stunt driving charges after speeding near Grand BendA man from London has been charged with stunt driving after travelling more than 70 km/h over the speed limit near Grand Bend last weekend, according to Huron County OPP.
-
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigatorsNew details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
-
Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crashWindsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.
-
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hateAs Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.