Local favourite Raonic outlasts Tiafoe in opener at National Bank Open in Toronto
Canada's Milos Raonic defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an epic first-round match Monday night at the National Bank Open.
The ninth-seeded Tiafoe outlasted the Canadian in a 20-minute tiebreaker in the first set.
But Raonic, who grew up in nearby Thornhill, Ont., took the second-set in a tiebreaker and went on to complete the victory in two hours, 44 minutes.
This is Raonic's third tournament appearance since returning to the ATP Tour in June after an injury absence of nearly two years.
Earlier, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., dropped a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 decision to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.
Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., was scheduled to play Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the late match.
WELCOME HOME @milosraonic!!!
Five years after losing to Frances Tiafoe on his home court, the local gets revenge in his first match back in Toronto with a three-set victory at the #NBO23 �� pic.twitter.com/IY5lGBUXpO
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.
