Local figure skater following in mother's skates as part of Disney on Ice cast

As a kid, Shaylyn Jackson always dreamed one day she would be part of the Disney on Ice cast.

She says she wanted to follow in her mother's skates.

"My mom actually has VHS tapes from when she travelled with Disney," the 20-year-old said.

"I would spend hours in our basement, just watching them over and over again. I just knew what I wanted to do."

Jaime-Lyn Jackson skated with Disney on Ice in 1996 and '97.

She knew her daughter was destined to one day be part of the show as well.

"She used to dance around in her princess dresses downstairs and she would watch our videos," she told CTV News.

"I actually have a group of friends from Disney on Ice that live in Calgary, strangely, since she's the only Calgarian in this show. There's about four sets of us and they've been around her since she was born, so she was really prepped from a young age to go and be a showgirl," she added with a laugh.

Disney on Ice is performing at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday through Sunday, and the younger Jackson is excited to perform on home ice.

"We have six shows this weekend and I'm very excited to share it with all of my friends and family. I think they're going to love it," she said.

On Wednesday, Jackson and some of the other Disney on Ice skaters held a clinic at the Rose Kohn arena.

Seventeen-year-old Katya Gereluk says it was a great experience.

"It is surreal, because I've watched so many of their shows and just to have them here in person, in front of me, showing me stuff that they do on a regular basis is like a whole other world that I get to be a part of," she said.

Gereluk has dreams that one day, she will join Disney on Ice, too.

So does 19-year-old Alyrra Lindsey, who says she's actually started that process.

"I've been dreaming of being in Disney on Ice since I was a little girl," she said.

"I actually finished my audition for Disney a couple of weeks ago, so I just actually submitted it to be able to hopefully come and join the team."

Twenty-year-old Natasha Mastaller put her schooling on ice so she could take in this clinic and hopefully join the show as well.

"It's amazing," she said.

"It's surreal, because I came back from a two-year hiatus from skating just for this moment and it's really fun to be back on ice. That's the plan. I hope to tour for at least a couple of tours and then, off to law school."

Shaylyn Jackson says coming back and doing a clinic at Rose Kohn is a chance for her to give back, and she loved every minute of it.

"It's pretty cool. I mean, I've been skating here since I was four years old and that's pretty cool, I'd say," she said.

"From having a dream from that young to starting here and skating here until about 20 years old and going off to fulfill that dream, it’s insane."