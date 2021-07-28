Local funeral home buys special pins to indicate fully vaccinated employees

Many local businesses are taking further steps to ensure customers feel safer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, by announcing that their staff members are either partially or fully vaccinated.

Joe O’Neil, funeral director of O’Neil Funeral Home, purchased a dozen red pins for his employees to wear.

"It says COVID-19 vaccinated, got a dozen off the internet, gave one out to the staff. As soon as I laid them down on the desk they descended on them faster than they descended on the doughnuts.”

Members at O’Neil’s funeral home are fully vaccinated and wearing it on their sleeves.

O’Neil says it’s important to do, as he is often working face-to-face with the virus -- transferring the deceased from hospitals many of whom perished from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is one of the most terrifying diseases any of us have ever seen in our life. Maybe people don’t see it the way we do, but it scares us.”

O’Neil and his workers are tending to bereaved families when hosting their funeral services. Sometimes up to 40 people at once congregate, if physical distancing measures allow.

He says the severity of the COVID-19 virus makes it that much more important to announce the staff’s double-dose status to people walking through their doors.

"Especially here I am finding it’s extremely important…people coming in and they are very happy. I get asked all the time, where did I get this?” he says, as he points to his pin.

Over at Flooring Liquidators, Tony Stone is a sales associate working face-to-ace with customers on a daily basis.



Tony Stone, left, a sales associate stands next to Flooring Liquidators Owner Moe Rida in London, Ont., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

Stone and his two coworkers are all partially vaccinated with second doses scheduled for next week.

“It’s excitement in a sense but more of a duty to do our part for the community.”

Stone says it makes all the difference for customers.

“People do come in, they ask us, ‘Are you vaccinated?’ because it gives them a sense of relief...people are like, 'Yeah he is vaccinated, this is the guy I want to deal with, this is the lady I want to deal with.'"

While both establishments have staff that are either fully or partially vaccinated, they are not asking for the same requirements from customers.

“We do believe that everyone still has the right to choose when it comes to vaccinations,” says Stone.

Back over at the funeral home, O’Neil sings a stronger tune.

"It’s in bad taste but it's the truth. Why would we keep people away that haven’t been vaccinated? It’s tomorrow’s business walking through the door.”

The Ontario government has not made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory and has left it up to businesses to decide whether or not to make it mandatory for their employees and patrons.