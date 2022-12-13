Local generosity helps restock shelves at Pauline's Place

The shelves at one Sault emergency shelter are looking full thanks to the generosity of locals.

Recently, Pauline's Place has been the site of a number of food and monetary donations from local hockey teams. It also received a $20,000 cheque from the Bishop Alexander Carter Foundation.

“The doorbell keeps ringing and people genuinely care,” said executive director Anne Penney.

Penney said the shelter is always in need, but especially so this time of year. Pauline's Place is home to 21 emergency beds for youth, women and families who are looking to find a place of their own.

“It’s not always people who live on the street,” she said.

“It’s people who have lived in their homes for years and just can’t afford it, or people with children … The rents are high, the (cost of) food is high. How do you feed your kids, pay your rent?”

We spoke with two residents of the shelter, both said they loved the atmosphere and don't know what they would do without Pauline's Place.

“The staff are all awesome,” one person said.

“I like being around people and they all make it fun.”

They also appreciate the knowledge staff brings when looking for affordable housing.

“It’s a lot easier because there’s a lot of different kinds of supports out there that it’s hard to find on your own,” said another person.

“So they help you find those things.”

Staff individually asked the 21 residents what they want for Christmas, said Penney.

The answer from each of them, including children "a home ... many even said a home for the other residents of the shelter."

Staff aim to find them suitable accommodation as quickly as possible.

A lack of affordable housing means that some end up staying as long as seven months.

“In the last two or three years, it’s become harder and harder to get people out,” said Penney.

“There’s more people that are homeless. There’s a bigger need for every agency in the city.”