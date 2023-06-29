Local golf course assistant superintendent heading to Pebble Beach for U.S. Women's Open

Natalie Russell has been part of the grounds crew at the Country Hills golf course for six years.

She's a hard worker and is now the second assistant superintendent.

Russell says she loves the people she works with and loves her job.

"I love working outside and being in the sun every single day," she said.

"You couldn't ask for a better office, really."

HEADED TO PEBBLE BEACH

Next week, Russell's office is going to look a lot different.

She's headed to Pebble Beach for the U.S. Women's Open golf championship.

Russell is one of only three Canadians selected to be part of the golf course maintenance team for the Open.

She says it's a huge thrill.

"It's kind of unbelievable," Russell said.

"I don't know if I've fully wrapped my head around it yet. We leave on Sunday morning and we're there for the week. It's coming very quickly and I really couldn't be more excited to have this opportunity."

GOING TO LEARN A LOT

Stu Leachman is the senior assistant superintendent at Country Hills.

He's proud of Natalie and says she's going to learn a lot from her experience at the Open.

"I don't know what tasks she'll be able to do down there but hopefully she'll be able to touch a few different things and do a lot of different stuff on the golf course and come back with some great ideas that we can implement at Country Hills to make Country Hills look like Pebble Beach," he said with a laugh.

"But the networking and the people she's going to meet, those are the things that will last a long time."

BIG THINGS AHEAD

Russell won't get paid for her work at the Open -- it's a volunteer position.

Fortunately, she was able to get some sponsorship to help pay for her flights and she's also getting financial help from Country Hills and the LPGA.

Russell says she'd love to go to more of these championships down the road and she'd also like to one day be the head superintendent at a golf course.

I'm currently taking my turf management diploma through the University of Guelph, so I'll finish that up next spring," she said.

"It's definitely the goal to continue to rise through the ranks, continue to work at amazing golf courses and, you know, hopefully turn that experience into a really special career."