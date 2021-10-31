Local group brings Squid Game-themed event to Edmonton
Squid Game fans got a taste of what it’s like to compete in the popular Netflix series this weekend, minus the violence.
Hosted by Kidultz, a local company encouraging youthful fun for all ages, participants played iconic games from the show, like tug of war, red light green light, and marbles at the Power Lounge and Afro Grill on Stony Plain Road.
“It was a perfect connection to just bring a popular TV show to what we wanna do in real life, which is just play games and release that inner child inside of you,” said Fey Adekunle, one of the organizers.
“We both watched the series, and although we didn’t love the gore, we loved the fun in it,” she added.
While there wasn’t a massive cash prize like in the show, players got to enjoy the themed event and compete for fun.
“People were loving it,” added Gabriel Adekunle, co-organizer. “People recognized the games and got to try their hand at playing them.”
