Local Halloween haunted houses accepting donations for charity

The end of Thanksgiving signals Halloween is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean the season of giving is over.

Several homes across Windsor-Essex have transformed into haunted houses to help collect donations for local charities.

“I’ve always loved Halloween ever since I can remember,” said John Bogart, owner of the Lost Souls Cemetery at 10310 Caldeon Court in Windsor.

“For the past 11 years I’ve enjoyed putting up my display and giving back to the community.”

This year, Bogart is collecting socks for the Street Help Homeless Centre.

In Fountainebleau, a haunted house located at 2478 Buckingham Drive has set up a drop off bin for winter gear to give to the homeless.

“It's a good time to clean out your closets. We will take everything to Coats for Kids. We collect it in October, they clean it and deliver it in November,” said homeowner and director of Windsor Business Networks, Nancy Tessier.

Similarly, a home in Lasalle at 6830 Malden Road is using gigantic skeleton displays to attracted residents to donate winter accessories.

“It would be appreciated if you help us keep those in need warm this winter by donating hats, gloves, socks, scarves and blankets,” said homeowner Lyle Stradeski.

For an updated list of haunted houses accepting charity donations in Windsor-Essex visit Lost Souls Cemetery’s Facebook page.