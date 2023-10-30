Local health experts applaud Ontario lowering breast cancer screenings to 40

Local health experts are applauding the province's move to lower the age for regular, publicly-funded breast cancer screenings from ages 50 to 40 starting in fall 2024, noting how early detection is vital in improving breast cancer survival rates.

On Monday, Ontario Health Minister Silvia Jones announced the expansion.

"Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and we know early detection and increased access to care saves lives," Jones said in a statement.

Southlake Regional Health Centre's Central Regional Cancer Program Director, Lorrie Reynolds, said lowering the screening age would help identify breast cancer in its earliest stage and aid in providing women with more treatment options and better outcomes.

"We believe this change will empower more women, especially those with a family history or genetic predisposition, to access screenings earlier, enhancing their chances of detecting and managing breast cancer," Reynolds stated.

"Proactive healthcare measures like these increase access to care and can make a significant impact in reducing the burden of breast cancer, ultimately saving lives and improving the quality of health care in Ontario," Reynolds concluded.

The Ontario government estimates the expansion would help more than 305,000 people connect to screening services and add 130,000 mammograms annually.