Local health service opens vaccine clinic for teachers, launches mobile clinic for homebound patients

A local health service is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients in Kitchener-Waterloo and is also launching a clinic just for teachers to get their third shot.

In a Thursday news release, ParaMed Home Health Care announced their new mobile clinic will travel through the region to vulnerable patients.

They estimate they'll be able to help roughly 1,000 patients who are immunocompromised, immobile, or are unable to leave their home get their booster.

The mobile clinic has been running since the start of January and is run by ParaMed nurses.

The organization has also partnered with Region of Waterloo Public Health to set up a vaccine clinic for teachers and their families.

Starting on Wednesday and going throughout the week, an estimated 1,500 boosters will be given out to teachers and their families at Bingemans ahead of Ontario's return to in-person learning.