Local high school raises funds for young cancer patients in charity hockey game
Students and staff at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School faced off against teachers to raise money for young cancer patients and their families.
The fundraising efforts will contribute to The Matt Cook Foundation and Stahl Peterbilt's 'Glider Toy Drive' in honour of former St. Francis Xavier student Matt Cook.
The Matt Cook Foundation, founded in 2010 after his death, collaborated with Stahl-Peterbilt to bring comfort to young cancer patients and their families, including toys for the holidays.
Lynda Anderson Cook, Matt's mother and the chair of the foundation, is thankful for the community's support.
"The planning that goes in and the commitment of the community and I'm always in awe with how hockey is an amazing game that brings people together."
Having had both of her sons go through the High school's hockey program, Lynda appreciates FX's ongoing support.
"It's just a tremendous honour and really an emotional moment for me," said Cook.
"It's going to a really good cause. It's good to raise some money," said Logan Emin, student at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School.
-
Off-duty officer, security guards pepper-sprayed trying to stop robbery suspects at Scarborough Town CentreToronto police say an off-duty officer has been injured trying to intervene in a retail robbery at Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps' 2024 schedule includes a likely visit from Lionel MessiThere's no guarantee he'll play, but the man many regard as the greatest soccer player of all time is scheduled to pay a visit to BC Place next year.
-
B.C. charity seeking donations to help keep kids in sportsWith everything from sports registration fees to and equipment costs all on the rise, the number of families who can no longer afford to enroll their kids in sports is surging, according to a B.C. charity.
-
Electric scooter Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection in bid to repair its financesElectric scooter company Bird Global announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in an attempt to stabilize its wobbly finances.
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this monthThere have now been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South this month. The latest happened Wednesday evening near Manitou Drive.
-
Single father of five sees Christmas wish and more come trueFor the past year, Richard Ouimette has been without a home -- at times sleeping outside with his five kids, four to 13 years old.
-
B.C. company was wrong to immediately fire woman over 'strongly worded' email, court findsA B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
-
-
N.S. government designates five new protected wilderness areas and nine nature reservesFive new wilderness areas and nine new nature reserves will be protected forever, the Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday.