Local hockey game honours the loss of two GOJHL players

Two local hockey teams, united by tragedy, took to the ice at the North Dumfries Community Complex Friday night for the Eli Palfreyman Global Invitational.

The tournament honoured not only the memory of Eli Palfreyman, the former Ayr Centennial captain who died in 2022, but also Tyson Downs, the Waterloo Siskins player who died on July 23.

The match between the two teams started with a moment of silence for Downs.

His parents then dropped the first puck of the game and shook the hands of players.

Also in attendance was Downs’ brother Gavin.

“We’re trying to stay focused because we do have jobs to do, but we’re so happy to have Gavin here,” said Siskins coach Rick Chapman. “His brother did the opening lineup in the dressing room, the guys went nuts. We’re just so happy and the guys, you know, want to work their rear-ends off to get a [win] for both Tyson and Gavin.”

Downs, who was originally from Owen Sound, died unexpectedly on July 23. The 18-year-old’s cause of death has not been publically released.

Chapman praised Downs for his attitude on and off the ice.

“Tyson wouldn’t like the big hoopla, but he was a hardworking guy,” he told CTV News. “He would always do his best, 110 per cent … and he was a team player all the way.”

The Centennials are familiar with the grief experienced by the Siskins.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Ayr’s team captain, Eli Palfreyman, collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a preseason game. The 20-year-old later died in hospital.

Despite her loss, Palfreyman’s mother kept attending the team’s games and players made a point of going over to her usual spot to bang on the boards and high-five the glass to celebrate.

His passing also marked the beginning of another tradition for the Centennials.

They launched the Eli Palfreyman Invitational Tournament, which began this year with match-ups between the Centennials, Siskins, St. Andrew’s College, Jungadler Mannheim, and St. Catharines Falcons.

The tournament kicked off on Aug. 24 and continues until Aug. 28.